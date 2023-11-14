Tioga County Elections and how we voted

Voters headed to the polls on Tuesday to vote in the General Election. With only a small handful of contested seats up for grabs in Tioga County, N.Y., the race for the Supreme Court Justice Seat was one to watch with Republican Cheryl Insignia earning the majority of the votes, 3,455, against her opponent, Democrat Deirdre Hay, who earned a total of 2,103.

In a statement from Insignia following Tuesday’s election, she wrote, “I am honored to have earned the voters’ trust to serve as the next State Supreme Court Justice in the Sixth Judicial District. Thank you to all those who supported me in Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison, Otsego, Schuyler, Tioga and Tompkins Counties.

“For the next 14 years, I will strive to serve with honor and distinction, ensuring that all who come into the courtroom are treated fairly and impartially in the eyes of the law.

“Thank you goes out to all of my supporters who helped make this campaign successful. I am truly and humbly grateful and appreciative for all you have done. This is a win for all of us!”

In Nichols, N.Y. 216 write-in votes were cast, and Ray Thetga, Jr. earned 174 votes as an uncontested candidate running for the Highway Superintendent seat. Will Heveland, current Highway Superintendent for the Town of Nichols, is confident that he earned the write-in votes but has to wait until an official count by the Board of Elections confirms things.

“It is a great show of support from people; they are watching and noticing, so it’s motivating,” said Heveland in a phone interview on Thursday, and as he waits for the official results.

For the remainder of the candidates running uncontested, they were able to maintain their seats. You can view full election results at www.tiogacountyny.com/departments/board-of-elections/.