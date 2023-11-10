Honor Your Loved Ones on the Tree of Lights

To help members of the community remember loved ones who are no longer with us during the holiday season, Friends of Hospice of Tioga County is once again inviting Tioga County residents to participate in the Memorial Tree of Lights.

This annual tradition is a project that has been in existence in the community for over 25 years, with an evergreen available for lighting in each village: Apalachin, Barton, Berkshire, Candor, Campville, Newark Valley, Nichols, Owego, Richford, Spencer, Tioga Center, Waverly, Lockwood, and Willseyville.

For a donation of at least $5, a light can be purchased in honor of a loved one who has passed. Approximately 1,500 names are memorialized through the Tree of Lights each year. In addition to each light memorializing your loved one, the name of the loved one is also printed once in the Owego Pennysaver during December.

Friends of Hospice of Tioga County is a not-for-profit organization that raises and distributes funds to ease the needs of critically ill and terminally ill patients. Their Board of Directors consists of members from across the county and provides direction and oversees the allocation of funds.

To participate in honoring your loved ones and lighting your community’s Memorial Tree of Lights, download the form from the tiogafriendsofhospice.org website and mail to: Memorial Tree of Lights, c/o Friends of Hospice, P.O. Box 638, Owego, N.Y. 13827.

Checks should be made out to “Memorial Tree of Lights.” If you do not have access to a computer, call (607) 687-2835 to request a form.