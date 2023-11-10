Decorating Contest to create a Magical Holiday experience in downtown Owego

The Historic Owego Marketplace is sponsoring a “Magical Holiday Window Decorating Contest”. This contest is designed to brighten the holiday season and add to the charm of Downtown Owego, delighting visitors to the village.

The contest begins soon! Watch as local businesses create a holiday theme in their storefront windows!

The contest will coincide with Holiday Showcase, taking place on Saturday, Nov. 11. The event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., will feature Santa coming into town in a horse drawn carriage, and jugglers and magicians will delight you with their skills.

Patrons and visitors can vote for their choice of the most festively decorated storefront window using a special QR code.

Pictures of the decorated windows and a map of locations will be posted to social media, online at Owego.org, and promoted through local press. HOM will award prizes to the top vote getters for “People’s Choice” as well as prizes for those who vote!

Some of the currently vacant storefronts are being “adopted” by artists and kids to decorate as part of the contest, which runs from Holiday Showcase, Nov. 11, through Lights on the River, set for Friday, Dec. 1.

Visit Owego.org to access the QR code, or find it through the Historic Owego Marketplace Facebook page and by following the Holiday Window Decorating Contest!