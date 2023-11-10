Veterans Day Dinner in Newark Valley, a tradition

Posted By: psadvert November 10, 2023

The Newark Valley Historical Society invites Veterans and their spouses or guest to a free dinner at the Newark Valley fire station on Nov. 11 at 4 p.m. Spouses of deceased Veterans are also invited.  

The guest speaker will be Captain Patrick Van Dume, a Bronze Star recipient with two Iraq campaigns as a Chaplain.

He is currently an Adjunct Professor of Philosophy and Religious Studies at St. John College in Rochester and pursuing a Doctorate in Education.

Please make reservations by calling the Historical Society office at (607) 642-9616 and leave your name and how many will attend. 

For further information of questions, call Marcia Kiechle at (607) 642-8967.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Veterans Day Dinner in Newark Valley, a tradition"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*