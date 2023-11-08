Tioga County Property Transactions

On Oct. 27, 2023, property located at Brigham Road, Town of Richford, from Christopher and Elaine Engst to Victoria Nuzzo and Bernd Blossey for $1,500.

On Oct. 27, 2023, property located at 147 Howe Rd., Town of Berkshire, from Daniel Allen to Nicholas and Kayla Rodgers for $160,000.

On Oct. 30, 2023, property located at 5180 Pennsylvania Ave., Town of Owego, from JBAPC Property LLX to Eric Torvund for $149,900.

On Oct. 30, 2023, property located at 790 State Route 17C, Town of Owego, from Michael Jones to Gerald Gordon and Keith Daniels for $115,000.

On Oct. 30, 2023, property located at 413 Chemung St., Village of Waverly, from Kostantinos and Lisa Makris to Tonya Carnrike for $195,000.

On Oct. 31, 2023, property located at 6 King Point Circle, Town of Owego, from Nancy Goblet to Christopher and Maria Neilsen for $355,000,

On Oct. 31, 2023, property located at 53 Paige St., Village of Owego, from Billy Jr. and Deidre Jones to Janie Speaker for $98,000.

On Oct. 31, 2023, property located at 464 Howard Hill Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Patricia Gaddone to Shiley and Denver Byers for $62,500.

On Oct. 31, 2023, property located at 518 E. Campville Rd., Town of Owego, from Lori and Jereme Biermann to Holly Quick for $205,000.

On Oct. 31, 2023, property located at 3414 Wilson Creek Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Nancy English to Brandon Christian for $60,000.

On Oct. 31, 2023, property located at 4030 Pennsylvania Ave., Town of Owego, from Estate of Albert Stephens to Hunter Scott and Deven Nauta for $123,608.

On Oct. 31, 2023, property located at 2239 St. Rt. 17C, Town of Owego, from Stephen and Kimberly Kuhlman to Benjamin and Casey Kuhlman for $50,000.

On Oct. 31, 2023, property located at 356 Fisher Settlement Rd., Town of Spencer, from Cynthia and Jacob Slocum to Robert Allen for $167,000.

On Oct. 31, 2023, property located at 601 Pennsylvania Ave., Town of Owego, from Brian Fowler and Anthony Lima-Fowler for $152,500.

On Oct. 31, 2023, property located at 287 Prospect Valley Rd., Town of Candor, from Michelle Thomas to Natosha Howe and Cody Harris for $170,000.

On Oct. 31, 2023, property located at 25 Ridgehaven Dr., Town of Newark Valley, from Joan and Brian Eldridge to Richard and Jeana Hoyt for $465,000.

On Nov. 1, 2023, property located at 265 Weiss Rd., Tioga, from Jamie Bowne to Terri Fuller and Kathleen Morehouse for $88,000.

On Nov. 1, 2023, property located at 338 Anderson Hill Rd., Town of Candor, from Ivy Buterbaugh-Waltz to Jessica Santiago and Richard Ferrer for $238,000.

On Nov. 1, 2023, property located at Elm Street, Town of Newark Valley, from Kevin Hinshaw to Kevin and Rebecca McBride for $230,000.

On Nov. 2, 2023, property located at 55 Cady Ave., Village of Nichols, from Chris Scales to Jeremy Cheely for $116,000.

On Nov. 2, 2023, property located at 4185 Montrose Turnpike, Town of Owego, from Jason Mitchell as Trustee to Michael Jones for $55,000.