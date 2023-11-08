River Hawks soar in final season soccer action

The Owego Free Academy Boys and Girls Varsity Soccer teams both scored winning seasons this fall.

Both teams finished as the Section IV, Class A champions for their respective programs.

Lights and sirens, and provided by local law enforcement and first responders, followed them home after their final regular season wins in late October.

The Boys soccer team defeated Maine-Endwell 7-3, a victory that enabled them to claim their third consecutive Section IV soccer championship.

The Girls soccer team brought home their Section IV soccer championship after a win over Maine-Endwell 1-0, and a sweet victory following the previous two seasons where they came close to that crown.

Both teams then went on to the State playoffs on Nov. 1.

Girls Varsity Coach, Laurel Neira, shared that she had eighteen regular players throughout the regular season. For added support throughout sectionals and the remainder of the season, Neira said she pulled players from the junior varsity squad.

Coach Neira remarked, “This is a very talented bunch of girls. They are truly hard workers, put in the work every day, are motivated and have earned everything that they have achieved,” adding, “I feel hopeful and proud of my girls and all they have accomplished this year.”

Neira noted that a total of ten girls had been on the team previously. Of those ten, seven have played on the team for the past three seasons, 2021-2023, and three were on the team for two seasons, 2022 and 2023.

Boys Varsity Soccer Head Coach, Alessio De Michele, shared that the 2023 season was different than the past two seasons.

Coach De Michele elaborated, “There was a little more pressure having won sectionals the previous two seasons, and then after losing eight seniors. Although we had several players with varsity experience, it was a younger team,” and added, “It took a bit of time to adjust to the level and demands, as well as implement the style of play that has made us successful in recent years.”

De Michele shared that the team did lose more games this season, however the players level of performance improved game-after-game, and an aspect he found extremely encouraging.

De Michele noted standout players who helped drive the team, yet, he said, “The secret has been the unity of the team in moments of adversity, to keep pushing forward and believing in what we are doing.”

At the State playoffs on Nov. 1, the Owego Boys Soccer team took on Section I champions, Byram Hills at Hendrick Hudson, and were defeated 4-1.

The Girls Soccer team faced Section I champs, Rye, at Chenango Valley, and lost to Rye 4-0.

Both teams walk away with successful seasons in the history of Owego’s soccer program.

Regarding Wednesday’s match-up at the subregional, De Michele said prior to the game, “We know this will be a great challenge but we are confident that we can give any team a competitive game.”

Going into the Nov. 1 game, Coach Neira commented, “I feel hopeful and proud of my girls and all they have accomplished this year. As a coach, that is all I could want and ask for,” and added, “This season has been one that I could only have dreamed about.”

De Michele also noted that part of the success lies with support from the community, and that the team is proud to, “Represent our school and the community.”