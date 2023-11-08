The Perfect Day; For this, daily spiritual knowledge is water, meditation is sunlight, and divine character is the flowering

Our situations do not determine our happiness; our responses determine it. The response to the situation begins with the thoughts the mind creates. For a perfect day, sit back, be soul conscious, meditate, and count your blessings, and in this way daily program your mind with only positive thoughts.

Feeding the mind with good thoughts first thing in the day is like planting healthy seeds in a fertile space. Our happy thoughts attract happy experiences and we reap delicious fruits. Our inner mental preparation done with care creates beautiful outer realities for us. The outer environment is a reflection of our thoughts.

Waste no time trying to change the outside; change the ‘within’ and the ‘without’ will take care of itself.

Situations and people can be imperfect, but your state of mind should remain perfect – calm, happy and peaceful. How? Use the power to accommodate, one of your eight powerful spiritual arms.

By accepting and adjusting with others, our own spiritual personality improves and is empowered. Our thoughts, words and actions begin to radiate positive vibrations, which in return attract more peace and happiness.

When you look for the best in others, it brings out the best in you. For a perfect day, have unconditional acceptance of others and remain united with them.

We may find it difficult to maintain an inner state of calm today, as the nature of the human mind comes under pressure and tension during challenging and negative situations. When we forcefully try to stop waste thoughts in the mind, discomfort and tiredness is experienced and it becomes difficult to love the mind.

However, teach the mind with love, give the mind the right directions, and a quick and dramatic change occurs. For this use the power to pack up.

“Past is past.”

Saying a final farewell to the past, to yesterday, to last year, is the sign of a person who wants to live for today and is truly alive to all the possibilities of the moment, while fully aware all they think, say and do right now creates tomorrow.

For a perfect day, set your foundation of emotional stability first thing of the day. Train your mind to remain in the present moment, and to see the good in every person and situation.

Go within, find the inner calm, ‘evaporate’ the worries of the past and present, and become clear in your thinking. Our responses become positive, we make the right decisions and solutions emerge naturally within the mind.

(Yvonne Risely, of Owego, can be reached via email to bkchirya@gmail.com or chirya.risely@peacevillageretreat.org. Sister Chirya is a student and teacher with the Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University for over 40 years, and is published in several international publications to include the Daily Guardian in Delhi.)