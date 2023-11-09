Updates: Fire engulfs barns at Tioga Downs Racetrack

UPDATE: According to the State Police, authorities have taken a suspect into custody in connection with a suspected arson fire that killed several racehorses at Tioga Downs in Nichols.

According to the Police, the fire investigation determined the blaze “was set as an act of arson.”

A news release issued Thursday afternoon indicated the fire “resulted in the death of numerous horses.”

The investigation is continuing.

ORIGINAL: A fire erupted at the barns at Tioga Downs Racetrack early this morning, with multiple fire units responding and on the scene, along with police officials. It has not been confirmed, as of yet, how many horses were in the barn at the time of the blaze, and if any of them were able to make it out.

In the meantime, a GoFundMe was set up immediately to help the horsemen and women. You can locate the GoFundMe at https://www.gofundme.com/f/nr8faj?utm_campaign=p_cp%20share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer&fbclid=IwAR2liXMt_DD02wDw7LBASXKuoUq7XcHzOUrlNFfb_zWEXJSZR5kfMqn1ygM.