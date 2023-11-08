Readers’ Column for the week of November 6, 2023

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to ReadersOP@gmail.com (please note the new email address). Also, and to align with our political policy, we will not be running any comments that are political in nature until after the Nov. 7 General Election. We also reserve the right to revise or reject any message. Thank you.

The sap house message was received in the pumpkin patch. Part 1 shared between October and November. Part 2 accepted, appreciated, and heartfelt. Thanks.

~

We have a bed for a small dog that we are willing to give away. If anybody wants it, our number is (607) 657-5005. Thank you.

~

I’m calling in response to the woman who put a post in this column about dog walking services. You can call me back at (607) 972-3528.

~

Someone from the town of Berkshire called into this column last week about their good junk car laws. Maybe Berkshire can teach the town of Vestal how to have good junk car laws in Vestal. You can park anything you want on lawns everywhere. Congratulations, Berkshire.

~

So next year flag football is going to be an official New York State High School sport. Are you serious? Why don’t you make tag a sport too, and hide and seek? What a joke.

~

It takes a community to be a community. With that being said, the little Village of Newark Valley came to life on Halloween night. A big thank you to John and Daisy of Daisies Fitness Center once again for the big event you put out for everyone that night; cookies, cakes, hot cocoa, etc., as well as the couple of nice little warming stations. It was a nice day for the kids and the parents and families as a whole. To our neighbors up on Watson and Elm Street, a big thanks to you guys for your events, you guys had corn hole and everything. Also thanks to our new Community Center in Newark Valley. Thanks for what you guys do. It gave life to Newark Valley as well as many other little shops through the village, and that was quite a community night. Thanks to all of you!

~

I’m wondering if anyone in the area knows what happened to the Rachael Ray Cooking Show. I watched it for years and years and all of a sudden it’s gone. I’m not able to find it on any other station. I know the hours changed a couple of times within the last few months, and now it’s not on at all. Appreciate your answer. Thank you.

~

Finally, someone agrees that cat owners need to be responsible. Your comment was well written and I agree 100%. I’ve also seen cats kill baby rabbits, which is heartbreaking. If you want them, that’s fine, but do not let them on my property and cause me harm and damage to my garden, my porch, my patio furniture, and everything. Thank you again for that wonderful comment. I agree with you 100%.

~

In response to the caller about opening a can: yes, there are two ways. To do it the first way was kind and helpful. The second message, that person was not having a very good day. Must be hard to be helpful and rude in the same message.

~

Fairbanks Karate in Vestal is once again serving as a local drop off for Soldiers Angels Treats for Troops. They are accepting leftover Halloween candy, as well as donations to cover shipping to the distribution point in Florida. You can drop the candy off in front of the studio if they are closed, or inside the studio while they are open until Nov. 10. Fairbanks Karate is located at 604 Vestal Parkway West. You can email to Fairbanks.Cathy@gmail.com for more information.

~

It’s Jim here, from the Early Owego Antique Center. Within the last few months, I purchased some Lionel trains from a gentleman who also graciously offered to help us erect and operate this year’s Christmas at the Department Store events. The trouble is, I have lost his contact information. If it was you, or if you are interested in helping, please call the store at (607) 223-4723 or stop in and give the cashier your contact information and I will be in touch. We hope to welcome Santa and operate the trains on Thursday evenings, from Dec. 7 thru Dec. 14, both Moonlight Shopping nights. Thanks!

~

Wow! Do you have any idea of how completely arrogant you sound? Where I come from, in my heart, we do not shame people looking for solutions to their everyday needs such as CAN OPENING. It is most likely this person is at a time in their life that they can no longer be of service in making any significant change in the chaos of today. Yeah, it is a very crazy time, but what do you want from aging or crippling people? I’m on that train sooner rather than later. At least the aging population understands they cannot solve the problems of today, but you seem to have a handle on it! KUDOS! BTW, you too will be one of these struggling people some day.

~

In answer to the question last week asking why “Southern Tier Solutions” doesn’t have informational meetings about their gas drilling proposals in Tioga County, it’s because being sleazy and under cover is the way these Texas money-grabbing operations work. One by one, they count on your ignorance to make a deal that works for them and not for you or your neighbors.

~

Don’t be deceived! Jesus is coming soon to take his people! Are you a Born Again child of the living God? He is the only way. This life is passing. Your spirit is eternal. Where is your soul going? Die to yourself and let Christ live through you. His way is the only way. In him your soul finds rest. Life. Trusting and walking in his ways is when you’ll find love, life, joy, and peace. It will all finally make sense as to why we are here. Servants of the living God. Loving him and each other, and bringing others into saving faith in Jesus. The one who died for your sins and mine. Without Jesus we are dead.