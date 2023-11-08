Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Oct. 23, 2023 through Oct. 29, 2023 there were 122 calls for service, 14 traffic tickets were issued, there was one Mental Health Hold reported, and the department responded to five motor vehicle accidents.

The department also reported the following arrest.

Charles S. Wilcox, age 45 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Petit Larceny – Shoplifting (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of Shoplifting from a business on Main Street. Wilcox was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Michael A. Rose, age 35 of Endicott, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property above $1,000.00 (Felony) following an investigation of Shoplifting from a business on Church Street. Rose was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Michael W. Niles, age 41 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor), and Inadequate Stop Lamps (Violation) following a Traffic Stop on Front Street. Niles was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Byron A. Renshaw, age 26 of Elmira, N.Y., was arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle with Suspended Registration (Misdemeanor), and Uninspected Motor Vehicle (Violation) following a Traffic Stop on State Route 17 Eastbound. Renshaw was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.



Robert P. Demeglio, age 32 of Endicott, N.Y., was arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle without Ignition Interlock (Misdemeanor), Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor), and Inadequate Muffler (Violation) following a Traffic Stop on State Route 17 Eastbound. Demeglio was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.