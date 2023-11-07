Owego man arrested on Sex charges

On Oct. 25, 2023, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division arrested 21-year-old Jacob A. Graham of Owego, N.Y. for one count of Promoting a Sexual Performance of a Child less than 17 years of age (class D felony), and one count of Rape in the Third Degree (class E Felony).

Graham was held for an appearance in Tioga County CAP Court before Justice Patrick Hogan and was remanded to the Tioga County Jail in lieu of $15,000 cash / $30,000 bond / $75,000 surety bond.

He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Owego Court before Justice Patrick Hogan at a later date.