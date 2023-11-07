Athens Senior Citizen News

The Athens Senior Citizens Club had their October luncheon meeting on Oct. 11 at the Airport Senior Community Center Hall. They had 21 members attend and two guests, Chester and Carolyn Harris.

Ted Benjamin led the group in Prayer before they ate and recited the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag.

Covered dishes consisted of macaroni and cheese, a zucchini casserole, baked beans and franks, peas and carrots, chips and dip, assorted fruit jello, rice pudding, carrot cake, apple pie bars, and strawberry cheesecake.

Ted opened the meeting at 1 p.m. The group recognized October birthdays: Pam Truesdale (9), Helen McCloe (19), and Gary Shangraw (26).

They will miss long ago Past President Tom King, who passed away Sept. 29, 2023 in Florida. Prayers are with his wife Alice and family and friends at this sad time.

Frank Malone, Chester Harris, Bill Wall, and Anita Whipple won the raffles. They welcomed two new members, Carolyn and Chester Harris. Ginny read the minutes and gave the treasurers report, which were approved by all.

Ted encouraged guests to vote in the Nov. 7 General Election.

The next meeting will be Nov. 8 at noon at the Airport Senior community hall. They will have a catered lunch. Call Ginny at (570) 888-3712 for details and reservations. Ted closed the meeting at 1:20 p.m.