Downtown Owego Merchants to Showcase the Holidays; Holiday Showcase to welcome Santa, highlight windows, and take the lead on holiday shopping this season with store specials and more

Shop small, and shop local. Every dollar spent locally helps to spur the economy, keep it vibrant, and to maintain that cool factor that Owego gained in 2009 when it was voted, nationally, and named the Coolest Small Town in America by Budget Travel Magazine. With the quaint shops, historic buildings, and activities that fill the streets of the historic downtown district throughout the year, Owego still ranks, in my book, as the Coolest Small Town in America.

Exciting Holiday plans are underway for Saturday, Nov. 11 as the Historic Owego Marketplace presents the Holiday Showcase, an event that marks the beginning of the holiday season.

Santa and his Elves will be arriving in a beautiful horse and carriage at noon. Santa will tour the village and then stop at the Tioga County Visitor’s Center, located at 200-204 Front St., where he will greet children from 1-3 p.m.

As for the merchants, there will be specials throughout the event and a window contest will also be taking place to see whose storefront has a creative edge this holiday season.

As for shopping and specials, merchants will be brightening things up as we head into the busiest time of year, Christmas!

To offer a head start on things, Katie’s Kreations on Front Street will offer a Free Gift with $50 dollar purchase during Holiday Showcase; Originals will be serving up Holiday sangria and hot mulled wine, and there will be lunch specials and live music on the bar and lounge side from 1-3 p.m.

The Black Cat Gallery will be offering a free gift with a purchase of $10 or more, and will have cookies and cider; and Lily Style Loft is offering a free gift with a $50 purchase.

Carol’s Coffee and Art Bar will be offering live music, holiday drinks, and chili and cornbread; Hygge Home will be offering a free gift with your purchase as well as refreshments; Tender Loving Care by Maureen on Lake Street is also offering a gift with your purchase of $50 or more.

At Confection Connection, a make and take will allow guests to decorate their own sugar cookie for $4.99, and the Country Florist will be in the shop for the day.

Lucky Hare Brewing will be offering Holiday drink specials; The Laughing Place will be offering 30% off on advent calendars; O Tannenbaum will be taking place at the Museum on Front Street; and Roasted Coffee Bar on North Avenue will be offering a free small coffee with any retail purchase.

Visit Local Utopia on Lake Street to receive 15% off your purchase; or swing by Up the Creek Boutique on the corner of Central Avenue and Main Street, where you will find 10-30% off of everything in the store except for vendor items.

The Owego Kitchen will be serving their Holiday Showcase Brunch Menu; or enter a drawing to win a painting from Anything Artistic. You can also swing by Red Bird Fiber Arts for a free stitch marker with a $10 purchase or more, and Mystic Moon will be offering a free gift as well with every purchase during Holiday Showcase.

To learn more about this event and others, visit www.owego.org. And mark your calendar for Dec. 1 when the Historic Owego Marketplace presents Lights on the River. We will have more on that soon!