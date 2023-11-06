Fun For All During Halloween 

The past week has been full of fun community events celebrating Halloween. Catholic Charities of Tompkins / Tioga (CCTT) joined in the festivities by hosting both the Monster Mash Dance Party in Owego, and the annual Trunk-or-Treat in Nichols.

The Monster Mash was a costume celebration held at the Moose Lodge in Owego. About 60 individuals came to enjoy food, music, camaraderie and, of course, lots of dancing on Tuesday, Oct. 24. There was laughter, smiles, and a great time had by all who joined in the festivities.

Gabby Ayres is the Program Director of Community Based Services for CCTT and works with OPWDD Office for People With Developmental Disabilities).

“I think it is wonderful to see so many community members participate in our Monster Mash,” said Ayres, adding, “At the end of the day it is so rewarding to see all the smiles and excitement from those that attended.”

This is the first year Ayres planned these kinds of events for Tioga County, starting with the Summer Prom Night in June. She says that these affairs have been so well received and the feedback is so encouraging that the CCTT staff will aim to host these all-inclusive outings on an ongoing basis.

Also hosted by CCTT was the annual Trunk-or-Treat at the Nichols Fire Station on Saturday, Oct. 28. Over 200 trick-or-treaters plus their families came out to show off their costumes, get a bunch of treats, and enjoy some hotdogs and snacks.

CCTT extends their gratitude to the Nichols Fire Department as well as the many agencies and organizations that participated.

The National Honor Society students from the Tioga Central School District helped out this year as a way of becoming involved with local events that benefit their own community.

Nick Alexander, advisor for the students, stated, “We were happy to be included in such a terrific event, hosted by such a great network of individuals. The National Honor Society’s objective is to serve our community however we can, whenever help is needed. This past weekend’s trunk-or-treat celebration was a great opportunity for Tioga’s students to not only help out, but also to put smiles on faces. We had a fantastic time!”

A special thank you goes out to all of the organizations that participated. They include the Nichols Fire Department, EMS, and volunteers; Tioga CSD; Tioga County SPOA and Suicide Prevention; Tioga County Probation; Head Start and Early Head Start; Whole Wellness Counseling; the Tioga County Veterans Service Agency; Family Resource Center; Tioga Cub Scouts; Girl Scouts of NYPENN; Fidelis Care; Nichols Baptist Church; Catholic Charities SNAP; A New Hope Center; Best Buy; and the Nichols Presbyterian Church.

To find out how you can help CCTT with any upcoming events, email to michelle.mclaren@dor.org.