Candor’s Holiday Parade set for November 25; Parade Float Registration is Now Open

Kick off the holiday season in Candor, N.Y. The 8th Annual Candor Holiday Parade will take place on Saturday, Nov. 25, and stepping off at 5:30 p.m. Community members, social and civic organizations, and music groups join together to make this community and family event fun for all ages.

The parade steps off at 5:30 p.m. from the Candor Village Ball Field. The parade route will continue down Route 96 / Spencer Road to Main Street and conclude at the Candor High School.

Look for lighted floats and an appearance by Santa and Mrs. Claus! The parade is sponsored by the Sons of the American Legion, and with a little help from their friends.

Groups interested in being in the parade are invited to pre-register online at https://tinyurl.com/2023CandorNYHolidayParade. Visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CandorNYHolidayParade for more information and for forms to register your parade float.