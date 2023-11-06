Bassett Youth Foundation honors Meredith Gallaro and Tioga County Rural Ministry

The Charles H. Bassett Youth Foundation Board of Directors hosted the second annual Fran Leavenworth Making A Difference Awards at a dinner at the Historic Parkview Dugan House Restaurant on Oct. 28, National Make A Difference Day. The award is given annually in remembrance of Tioga County Legislator and Community Servant Leader Fran Leavenworth, who passed in 2008.

The award recognizes significant citizen service with a generous heart, mind, body and spirit dedicated to building community, stewardship, commitment to the growth of people and foresight.

Fran was instrumental in organizing Tioga County’s first countywide Make A Difference Day engaging more than 1,000 citizens in 60 local projects, and helping others in their communities. This year’s award was presented to Meredith Gallaro for her outstanding and tireless leadership as the Director of the Coburn Library for close to seven years.

The award was also given to the Tioga County Rural Ministry staff for their extraordinary servant leadership serving the needs of many of the most vulnerable populations in Tioga County.

Bassett Foundation Board members Chris Wieckhorst, Ryan Marchewka, Colleen Dewey-Wright, and Robert C. Bassett praised the award recipients for making a positive difference in other’s lives.

Robert C. Bassett, Foundation vice-president, presented the awards and commended all those in attendance for their selfless community service, which makes all the difference in Tioga County’s wonderful quality of life and meeting the needs the most needy.

Family and friends congratulated the awardees and enjoyed a delicious dinner and dessert as guests of the Charles H. Bassett Youth Foundation, which is marking its year long 30th year of public service since its formation in 1994 with the passing of Charles H. Bassett, a native of Owego, and prominent Syracuse attorney who always remained supportive of his family roots in Owego.

The Foundation supports yearly student scholarships, community service activities, and service recognition for youth and adults from its Ah-Wa-Ga Center headquarters on Lake Street.

For more information on the Foundation email chbyouthfoundation37@gmail.com, or follow Friends of CHB Youth Foundation on Facebook.