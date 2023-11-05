What’s Happening for the week of November 5, 2023

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

NOVEMBER

American Legion Post 401 Breakfast, every Sunday from 8-11:30 a.m. at the Post, located at 263 Front St. in Owego. Breakfast includes coffee and juice. Kids five and under eat free. The public is welcome.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month, 7 to 9 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize at a value of $25. There will be light snacks to munch on and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Trivia Tuesdays, 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month, 1 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Bring a friend. All are welcome. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Meditation with Ed Valentin – Fridays from 1 to 2 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. The Meditation sessions will be guided, focusing on breathing and healing. For more information, call (607) 687-4120 ext. 335.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Caregivers Support Group meets on the 4th Friday of each month at 2 p.m. in-person or via Go-To Meeting. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities Inc. at (607) 687-4120, ext. 315.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

The Newark Valley Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code areas.

Yoga, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Free Parent / Child Playgroups, every Tuesday, 9 to 11 a.m., 139 Roki Blvd., Nichols. For more information, call Joan at (607) 258-1208 or email to jes49@cornell.edu.

Berkshire Free Library, Monday thru Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 12519 NY-38, Berkshire. Visit www.berkshirefreelibrary.org to learn more.

NOVEMBER 6

Putting the Garden to Bed with Cornell Cooperative Extension, 10-11 a.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Get gardening tips and learn how to prepare your garden beds for winter. Call (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.

NOVEMBER 7

Susquehanna Valley Audubon Society presentation, covered dish supper at 6 p.m., “The World of Chocolate” by Dr. Bob Hensen at 7:30 p.m., Airport Senior Community Center, 78 Piper St. Sayre. For more information, call (607) 425-7426 or visit https://susquehannavalleyaudubon.org/.

Tioga County Health and Human Services meeting, 8:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information and Technology Communications meeting, 9:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services meeting (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans, and Elections), 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning, Tourism and Agriculture meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety, Probation, DWI, and Coroner meeting, 2:30 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

NOVEMBER 8

Free Community Class offered by Sarah Misson of Align with Sarah, Topic: Chakra Balancing and How This Relates to Chronic Pain Relief, Candor Free Library. Runs 90 minutes and includes time at the end for questions. More information sign up is available online at www.alignwithsarah.com, or call / text (607) 354-1037.

Candor Free Library Board of Trustees meeting, 7 p.m., 2 Bank St., Candor.

Beginner Hustle Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $10 per lesson.

Athens Senior Citizens Club catered Thanksgiving lunch, noon, Airport Senior Community Hall. Call Ginny Malone for details at (570) 888-3712.

The Che-Hanna Rock and Mineral Club November Meeting, 6:30 p.m., regular meeting to follow, Athens United Methodist Church basement, 118 S. Main St. in Athens, Pa. Meetings and programs are open to the public. Members bring snacks and munchies.

Baby Back Ribs Dinner, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. Served with French fries and coleslaw. For takeout call (607) 687-1371; open to public.

NOVEMBER 9

BINGO for older adults, 1-2 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects meeting, 9 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County 1st Monthly Legislative Workshop and Legislative Support meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Evening Book Club – Snow Falling on Cedars by David Guterson, 6:30 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

NOVEMBER 10

Country Fried Steak Dinner, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. Served with mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, soup, salad bar, and dessert for $15. For takeout call (607) 687-1371. The dinner is open to the public.

NOVEMBER 11

Veterans Day Ceremony, 11 a.m., Owego VFW, 207 Main St., Owego.

Bingo, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, 263 Front St., Owego.

Whole Food Plant Based Free Community Dinner, 12:30 to 2 p.m., Tioga County Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1090 Owego Rd., Candor.

Newark Valley Historical Society’s Veterans Day Dinner, 4 p.m., Newark Valley Fire Station, Route 38, Newark Valley. For reservations call (607) 642-9516, leave your name and how many will be attending.

Owego VFW Post 1371 with its Auxiliary and Owego Hose Teams are hosting Monte Carlo Night, 7 to 11 p.m., Owego VFW Post 1371 Hall, 207 Main St., Owego. A donation at the door will be accepted, with a $10 recommendation. Must be 21 to play.

NOVEMBER 13

Berkshire Free Library Monthly Board of Trustees meeting, 3:30 p.m., Route 38, Berkshire.

Vendor registration deadline for Spalding Memorial Library’s 9th Annual Christmas Market (set for Nov. 25). Food Trucks are welcome to apply. For an application, stop by the library or email to mcampbell@spaldinglibrary.org.

Newark Valley Community Connection will be hosting a Monday Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. The cost is $5 for senior citizens and $7 for those under 60. There will be a presentation by Matt Kistner from Edward Jones on “Outsmarting the Scammers.” Email newarkvalleycc@gmail.com or call (607) 308-1503 for more information.

NOVEMBER 14

Doug’s Fish Fry, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Grand Union, 1145 NY-17C, Owego. To benefit the Owego Lions Club.

Tioga County Legislature’s Eleventh Regular Meeting of 2023, 12 p.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Legislature’s 2024 Tentative Budget Hearing, 10 a.m., Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Celebrate Fatherhood Group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Berkshire Community Hall, 12633 St. Rte. 38 in Berkshire. This program aims to create a space where fathers can support one another and form connections to their community. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120, ext. 330.

NOVEMBER 15

Tioga County SWCD Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., 183 Corporate Dr., Owego. For questions, call (607) 687-3553 or email to walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

Beginner Hustle Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $10 per lesson.

Carantouan Greenway will lead a morning woods walks at its Wildwood Reserve in the Town of Barton at 9 a.m. Bring binoculars if you have them as participants will be identifying and documenting resident and migrating birds, as well as exploring the various habitats. No reservations needed, just show up. For more information, call (607) 565-2636.

NOVEMBER 16

Afternoon Book Club – The Broken Girls by Simone St. James, 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Just Say Yes to Fruits and Vegetables with the Food Bank of the Southern Tier, 10-11 a.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Free cooking demonstrations with easy, low-cost recipes. Call (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.

Thanksgiving Luncheon, 11:30 a.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Reservations are required. Call (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat. Suggested contribution for ages 60 and over is $5 and ages under 60 are $7.

Dinner and Trivia fundraiser for the Newark Valley Community Center, dinner at 5 p.m., Trivia at 6:30 p.m., 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. The cost is $8 for a dinner of chili and macaroni and cheese. Dessert, soda, and coffee (or bring a beverage of your choice) will be available. Trivia is $5 per person. Teams of three to four can compete for prizes. If you don’t have a team they can match you up with others to create a team. Email newarkvalleycc@gmail.com or call (607) 308-1503 for more information.

NOVEMBER 17

Spencer Senior Social Hour, Trivia, and NY Connects Office Hours, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Inspire S-VE Community & Fitness Center, 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer. Enjoy good food and great company. Call (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.

NOVEMBER 18

Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Lunch is available. Benefits the Apalachin United Women in Faith.

Big Flats Coin Club Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., American Legion, 45 Olcott Rd. S., Big Flats. Free Admission. For more information, call (607) 542-8860.

MakerSpace: Holiday Stockings, 10 a.m. to noon, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Registration is required by calling (607) 625-3333.

Chicken Alfredo Dinner followed by the Dean Goble Band, Newark Valley Connection / old Congregational Church, 32 S. Main St. Newark Valley. Dinner seating is limited and reservations are requested. Minimum concert donation is $10 and dinner and concert suggested donation is $20. Email newarkvalleycc@gmail.com or call (607) 308-1503 for reservations or more information.

NOVEMBER 19

Owego Rotary’s Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. Proceeds from booth rental, basket raffle, silent auction and 50/50 donated to Rotary’s effort to end polio.

NOVEMBER 21

Tioga County 2nd Monthly Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego

NOVEMBER 22

Food Bank of the Southern Tier Apalachin Lions Walk-Up Mobile Food Pantry, 10 to 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Registration required by Nov. 21 at 8:30 a.m. or until full. Call 2-1-1 or visit www.foodbankst.org/cfd.

Carantouan Greenway will lead a morning woods walks at its Wildwood Reserve in the Town of Barton at 9 a.m. Bring binoculars if you have them as participants will be identifying and documenting resident and migrating birds, as well as exploring the various habitats. No reservations needed, just show up. For more information, call (607) 565-2636.

NOVEMBER 24

Christmas-themed Line Dance Lesson / Party, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Inspire S-VE Community Center, 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer. The cost is $10 per person. For more information, email to Zach@philosophyfamilyfarm.com or call (802) 249-5556

NOVEMBER 25

9th Annual Christmas Market, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

8th Annual Candor Holiday Parade, 5:30 p.m. step off at the Candor Village Ball Park. Parade is Route 96 / Spencer Road down Main Street to the Candor High School, sponsored by the Sons of the American Legion. Visit www.facebook.com/CandorNYHolidayParade.

NOVEMBER 27

Adult Computer Literacy Class, 5 to 7p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Registration required, call (607) 625-3333.

NOVEMBER 28

Celebrate Fatherhood Group, 5:30-6:30 p.m., The Red Door, 359 Broad St., Waverly. This program aims to create a space where fathers can support one another and form connections to their community. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120, ext. 330.

Life After a Stroke / Stroke Support Group, 1 to 3 p.m., Vestal Library, 320 Vestal Pkwy. E., Vestal. For stroke survivors and caregivers. For information, call Sue at (607) 754-3405.

NOVEMBER 29

Beginner Hustle Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $10 per lesson.

NOVEMBER 30

2023 Tioga County ‘Business 2 Business’ Expo, 9 a.m. to noon, Business After Hours and Cocktail Hour from 5 to 6 p.m., Tioga Downs Casino Resort, 2384 W. River Rd., Nichols. For more information about registering or sponsoring the event, visit www.tiogachamber.com or call Sabrina Henriques, Tioga Chamber CEO and president, at (607) 687-7335.

DECEMBER 1

Caroline Center Church Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. The cost is $15 per person.

Concert by the “Balladeer of the Southern Tier” and his band, Pat Kane with West o’Clare, 6:30 p.m., Sayre Theatre, Sayre, Pa. Discounted adult tickets are available in advance for $20 at these locations (children’s tickets are $10): Roof Jewelers, Towanda, Pa.; Yale’s Music Shop, Athens, Pa.; Sayre Public Library; and The Goat Boy in Owego, N.Y. or call (570) 265-3009.

DECEMBER 6

Beginner Waltz Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $10 per lesson.

DECEMBER 9

Bingo, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, 263 Front St., Owego.

Whole Food Plant Based Free Community Dinner, 12:30 to 2 p.m., Tioga County Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1090 Owego Rd., Candor.

DECEMBER 11

Berkshire Free Library Monthly Board of Trustees Meeting, 3:30 p.m., Route 38, Berkshire.

DECEMBER 13

Beginner Waltz Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $10 per lesson.

DECEMBER 20

Tioga County SWCD Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., 183 Corporate Dr., Owego. For questions, call (607) 687-3553 or email to walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

Beginner Waltz Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $10 per lesson.

DECEMBER 27

Beginner Waltz Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $10 per lesson.

DECEMBER 31

Berkshire Free Library Annual Meeting of Board of Trustees, 3:30 pm., Route 38, Berkshire.

JANUARY 7

Berkshire Free Library Monthly Board of Trustees Meeting, 3:30 p.m., Route 38, Berkshire.