November Exhibitions at TAC

The Tioga Arts Council (TAC) is pleased to present Cultural Design: Inspired by Nature’s Wonderful Colors by sisters Karen Arrington and Kathye E. Arrington in the Main Gallery. Benjamin Peterson, their nephew, will have his solo show, Rainbow: All the Colors I Like, in the Youth Gallery. Both shows open on Nov. 3, from 5-8 p.m. at 179 Front St. in Owego. During the opening, enjoy an Artist Talk at 6 p.m.

Karen Arrington received her BFA in Illustration from Moore College of Art in Philadelphia, Pa. and has worked as a Graphic Designer for 25 years in Maryland. She has taught wheel, hand building, and private lessons for over ten years in addition to Raku, Wood Fired, and Mud Cloth workshops.

As a potter, she is continually excited by the never-ending creative process, and from the opportunity to learn something new daily. Karen enjoys creating functional and decorative pottery that brings beauty and style to people’s homes.

Abundant natural colors inspire her designs, and each piece combines rustic simplicity with a hint of sophistication. She enjoys being a Resident Artist at Greenbelt Community Center in Maryland. Karen’s work can be found in the gift shop at The Brentwood Art Exchange in Brentwood, Maryland.

Kathye Edwina Arrington maintains an active career in the fine and graphic arts. She has a great interest in multiculturalism and sensitivity towards children that can be seen in her artwork and her private teaching activities. Currently, she will be holding figure-drawing sessions at the Tioga County Arts Council in Owego, as well as Mud Cloth Painting and Banana Leaf Art.

From 2006 – 2015, Kathye conducted Mud Cloth workshops in the Pan-African village at the New York State Fair and in the Union Endicott public school district in New York. Prior to that, she also was an instructor at the 171 Cedar Art Center in Corning, N.Y. and taught as a Teaching Artist in the Southern Tier Institute of Arts in Education.

Kathye earned her B.F.A. at Moore College of Art in Philadelphia and M.S. in Studio Art with a concentration in graphic design at the College of New Rochelle, N.Y. To read Karen and Kathye’s full biographies, visit www.tiogaartscouncil.org/exhibitions.

Benjamin Peterson is a six-year-old artist from Maryland. He is the great grandson of the former mayor of Owego, Ed Arrington. Ben likes art because he likes to play with paint and drawing is fun.

“I like to draw and paint with Aunt Kathye,” said Benjamin.

Ben has been drawing and painting most of his life. He likes art because he can use all the colors of the rainbow.

Following the opening night, on Nov. 3, the exhibit will remain open until Nov. 25 during gallery hours of Wednesday thru Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m.

To learn more, visit www.tiogaartscouncil.org.