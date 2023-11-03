Deputy Emily Henry Graduates from Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy

Candor Central School class of 2019 graduate Emily Henry graduated from the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy’ Basic Police School as a certified Deputy Sheriff on Sept. 29, after a 12-week comprehensive program. As a special graduation present, her father, Tioga County Deputy Sheriff Brian R. Henry, was on hand to present her with her certificate of completion during a ceremony held at the Hermitage Hills Baptist Church in Hermitage, Tenn. Deputy Sheriff Emily Henry was one of 99, from a class of 140, who successfully completed the 2001st academy.

“It was an amazing experience to have my dad hand me my diploma at graduation,” Henry said.

She added, “I can’t thank everyone that supported me through these 12 weeks enough. From my family back in New York and my adopted one here in Tennessee, thank you for all the support and encouragement these past 12 weeks. Thank you to everyone who helped with training prior to the academy as well. I appreciate all the time and effort everyone put in to help me get to the spot I am currently at today. I am looking forward to my career as a Deputy Sheriff.”

Attending graduation, along with Emily’s parents and family and friends, were Sheriff John Garrett, Lt. Mike Tharp, and Sgt. Terry Langford from the Overton County Sheriff’s Department.

After graduating high school, and in December 2021, Henry received a B.S. degree in Environmental Conservation Law Enforcement from Unity College in Unity, Maine. In between graduation and her appointment with the Overton County Police Department in Tennessee, where she trained for five months prior to attending the Academy, she had previously gained experience and training with the local Owego Police Department with ride-along opportunities before applying for and achieving her position in Tennessee.

As President Calvin Coolidge said, “No one is compelled to choose the profession of police officer, but having chosen it, everyone is obligated to perform its duties and live up to the high standards of its requirement.”

Back on the beat, Henry now patrols with a crew of 35 officers as they cover Overton County and live up to the high standards required of them. Congratulations to Officer Henry.