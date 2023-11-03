Grocery give-a-ways planned for Tioga County veterans, military, and military-connected families

The Owego Elks Lodge is partnering with the Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency to host grocery give-a-ways for all Tioga County veterans, military (active, guard, reserve), and military-connected families. If you are a Tioga County resident in one of the above categories, please take advantage of this offer.

Proof of service is required (bring it with you), and there is no need to pre-register. Residents are encouraged to share this with any Tioga County veteran, military, or military-connected families in the area.

The first event was held on Sept. 29 at the Park Terrace United Methodist Church in Apalachin. More events are planned, with the next one set for Thursday, Nov. 9, from noon to 2 p.m. at the former Davinci’s Restaurant building, located at 91 Orchard St. in Spencer as well as on Thursday, Dec. 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Project Neighbor, located at 79 Whig St. in Newark Valley.

The final event is planned for March 2024, with details to be decided. Grocery items will be distributed on a first come-first serve basis, rain or shine. Those eligible are welcome to attend any or all events.

You can direct your questions to the Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency by calling (607) 687-8228.