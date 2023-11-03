TOI to host presentation on putting your garden to bed

Getting your garden ready for the winter involves several steps that will ensure that your garden will remain healthy over the winter and into the next season.

Tioga Opportunities, Inc. will welcome Master Gardener Jean Koski from Cornell Cooperative Extension on Nov. 6, at 10 a.m. at the Countryside Community Center, located at 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego. You’ll learn best practices when closing a garden for winter.

For more information, call (607) 687-4120, ext. 335.