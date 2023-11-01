Tioga County Property Transactions

On Oct. 20, 2023, property located at 165 Brummage Rd., Town of Richford, from David and Erika Amaro to Eric and Monica Kampel for $370,000.

On Oct. 20, 2023, property located at Dubois Road, Tioga, from James Jr. and Michelle Craine to Steven and Jean Hill for $1,500.

On Oct. 23, 2023, property located at 66 Austin Dr., Town of Barton, from Steven and Jodi Austin to Bradley Austin for $180,000.

On Oct. 23, 2023, property located at Glen Road, Town of Berkshire, from Sarah Mission to Friggen Maple Trust By Co-Trustees for $30,000.

On Oct. 24, 2023, property located at 28 Oakwood Dr., Town of Owego, from Matthew and Carrie Martin to Sarah Schlagter for $315,000.

On Oct. 24, 2023, property located at 354 South Hill Rd., Town of Spencer, from Barbara Kouf to Michal Wrobel and Katie Lebow for $450,000.

On Oct. 25, 2023, property located at Catatonk Hill Road, Town of Candor, from Maplefield Holdings LLC to Amy Golightly and Eric Brown for $44,000.

On Oct. 25, 2023, property located at Campbell Hill Road, Tioga, from Meyers Road LLC to Amy Golightly & Eric Brown for $5,900.

On Oct. 25, 2023, property located at 6 Valley View Dr., Town of Richford, from Charles Harriger Sr. to George Cattiny for $40,000.

On Oct. 25, 2023, property located at NV Maine Road, Town of Newark Valley, from William Sr., William Jr. and Timothy Harris to John and Tina Baylor for $10,000.

On Oct. 25, 2023, property located at 159 Bardwell Rd., Town of Nichols, from Marlene Bonney to Bradley and Nancy Jo Bartholomew for $20,878.67.

On Oct. 26, 2023, property located at 7 Cooper Dr., Town of Owego, from Kenneth Jr. and Deanna Inman to Joni Stavern and Rowena Pagarigan for $217,000.

On Oct. 26, 2023, property located at 2901 State Route 17C, Tioga, from Ted Ludy to Reyna Mota and Vanessa Aguayo for $50,000.