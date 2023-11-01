Town Of Owego to host Emergency Preparedness Event

The Town of Owego will host a Citizens Preparedness Event on Wednesday, Nov. 1, at 6 p.m. at the Apalachin Elementary School.

With severe weather events becoming more frequent and more extreme, it is more important than ever that New Yorkers are prepared for disasters. The New York Citizen Preparedness Training Program teaches residents to have the tools and resources to prepare for any type of disaster, respond accordingly, and recover as quickly as possible to pre-disaster conditions.

This training course will provide an introduction to responding to a natural or man-made disaster. Participants will be advised on how to properly prepare for any disaster, including developing a family emergency plan and stocking up on emergency supplies.

Personnel from New York’s National Guard and the New York State Office of Emergency Services will be present to provide information. If there are more than 50 participants, preparedness backpacks will be distributed to participants.

Participants must register in advance at www.surveymonkey.com/r/AES11123.

For additional information, visit www.prepare.ny.gov.

The event is sponsored by the New York State Governor’s Office in conjunction with the Apalachin Elementary School and the Town of Owego. Questions can be directed to Bill Carrigg, Town of Owego Code Enforcement Officer, at carriggw@townofowego.com.