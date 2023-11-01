Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Oct. 9, 2023 through Oct. 16, 2023 there were 109 calls for service, five traffic tickets were issued, there were two Mental Health Holds reported, and the department responded to three motor vehicle accidents.

The department also reported the following arrest.

Wayne E. Floyd Sr., age 32 of Nichols, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor), Improper License Plates (Violation), and Inadequate Exhaust (Violation) following a Traffic Stop on State Route 17, Westbound. Floyd Sr. was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.