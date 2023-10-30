Volunteer event planned at The Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park

On Sunday, Nov. 5, a volunteer recruitment and appreciation event will be held at The Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park, located within Hickories Park in Owego, N.Y. The event, which will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., will feature refreshments and information about the park, to include volunteer opportunities available for you and your furry friend, if applicable.

There will also be a Broome and Tioga French Bull Dog Meet Up happening on the same day, and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can learn more about that event at https://fb.me/e/CIVYLu8H.

Did you know that the dog park is run solely on volunteers? The Owego Dog Owners Group, a 501c, is a group of like-minded individuals that keep things running. The group also conducts fundraising to pay for the operational expenses of the park, such as poop bags, fence repair, toys and equipment, electricity for the dog park, and many other expenses.

ODOG has many things planned for the upcoming year at the park, as well as pop ups at other events for continued fundraising.

To support the park, visit https://paypal.me/OwegoDogs?country.x=US&locale.x=en_US! And be sure to Like our page on Facebook, The Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park.