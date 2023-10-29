Additional charges and arrest made in kidnapping and murder of Ithaca man

New York State Police recently announced that three more people are being charged in the kidnapping and murder of an Ithaca man, whose body was found off Ekroos Road in the Town of Candor on Aug. 3.

Later that month, police stated that 10 people were charged with murder or kidnapping in the death of 33-year-old Thomas Rath.

Police explained that the three new suspects are Joseph M. Howell, 37, of Newfield, who was charged with first- and second-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, and three counts of intimidating a witness; Colleen E. Dillon, 31, of Newfield, who was charged with first- and second-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping; and Kysha S. Radcliff, 39, of Lansing, who was charged with first-degree kidnapping. All three were indicted by a Tioga County grand jury.

Police also noted that Jonathan Glennon, 31, of Ithaca, who was previously charged with first-degree murder, is now facing additional charges of second-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping.

Police previously explained that after a months long investigation with hundreds of interviews, investigators were able to determine that Rath was forcibly kidnapped from the natural area behind Lowes in the city of Ithaca, known as the “Jungle”, and then murdered. The investigation spanned Tompkins County, Tioga County, and into the state of Maine.

The other arrests include: Angelo Baez, age 48 of Ithaca for murder in the second degree, class “A” felony, kidnapping in the first degree, class “A” felony; Colleen E. Dillon, age 31 of Newfield, for kidnapping in the first degree, class “A” felony; Zayne G. Burlingame, age 30 of Ithaca for kidnapping in the first degree, class “A” felony; Mark F. Beatty, age 35 of Ithaca for kidnapping in the first degree, class “A” felony; Robert W. Hines, age 52 of Candor for kidnapping in the first degree, class “A” felony; Neraida A. Sobrado-Torres, age 43 of Ithaca, for kidnapping in the first degree, class “A” felony; Jack J. Benjamin Jr., age 39 of Ithaca for kidnapping in the first degree, class “A” felony; Brelynn B. Vorrasi, age 27 of Lodi for kidnapping in the first degree, class “A” felony; and Justin M. Knapp, age 36 of Ithaca for kidnapping in the first degree, class “A” felony.

On May 20, Rath was forcibly abducted from his encampment in the natural area behind Lowes in the city of Ithaca known as the “Jungle,” police said. On that day, the Ithaca City Police Department received a call to “check the welfare.” At that point, an investigation was initiated with very limited information.

On May 26, investigators received more information that determined Rath’s disappearance was a result of suspicious circumstances. On that date, Ithaca City Police requested and received assistance from the New York State Police.

On May 31, information was developed that on May 20, Rath had been at a residence located at 70 Benjamin Hill Rd. in the town of Newfield. On that date, a search warrant was authored and executed for that residence, said police.

On June 2, there was a large-scale foot search conducted in the surrounding area of 70 Benjamin Hill Road in the town of Newfield. Over 80 law enforcement members and volunteers from Tompkins and Tioga Rescue Teams assisted in that search, police stated.

In the days after that over 40 search warrants were authored and executed at various locations, police said. On Aug. 3, Rath’s remains were located buried in a shallow grave on state lands off Ekroos Road in the town of Candor, Tioga County.

Police added that more indictments are pending.