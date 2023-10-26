TAC to present Disco Ghost + Dessert Art Lab

The Tioga Arts Council, along with Supporting Artist and Educator Jessica Petrylak, will present a Disco Ghost + Dessert Art Lab on Thursday, Oct. 26, from 6-7 p.m. at 179 Front St. in Owego.

Children will have the opportunity to paint, bling-out, and take home their own Disco Ghost, wired and ready for display. After creating, children will be able to enjoy a spooky snack. Dress for a mess.

Jessica Petrylak is an artist, arts advocate, and community educator with over five years’ experience working with area children at every age and experience level. The suggested age for participation is five to 10 years old.

The workshop is free for TAC Supporters, and $10 for “Not-Yet-Supporters”. Space is limited, so register soon at www.tiogaartscouncil.org/workshops or email to tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com with your child’s name, age, parent or guardian name, phone number, email, and annotate whether or not you are a TAC supporter.

To learn more, visit www.tiogaartscouncil.org/workshops.