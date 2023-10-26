The Spirit of Halloween

Halloween spirit is evident through these displays found throughout Tioga County. Although some are spooky and some are cute, it’s all in good fun.

Halloween in Owego is Tuesday evening, and typically runs from 5-8 p.m. Enjoy, and stay safe!

Events:

Oct. 27 – Halloween Fest – Downtown Owego and presented by the Historic Owego Marketplace.

Oct. 27 – Halloween at The Boys & Girls Club, Erie Street, Owego; begins at 6 p.m.

Oct. 28 – Trunk or Treat – Nichols Fire Department 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Oct. 29 – Halloween Costume Party, 1 p.m. at G&B Farms with the Ranch Riders 4-H Club. Pizza, treats, and horses! The farm is located on Glenmary Drive.

Oct. 31 – Trunk or Treat – The Flats, and near Croton Hose Company No. 3 on Talcott Street in Owego from 5-8 p.m.