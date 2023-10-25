Letter: What Happened To The Democrat Party?

Dear Editor,

What Happened To The Democrat Party? They have become the Globalist Party but have neglected to change their title. A Democrat vote today is a vote against our country, our freedoms, and our grandchildren. The money of the Global Elites (i.e., Soros and many more) has taken control of the party. This has been very well thought out and in process for decades.

In 2016 Trump and the American people caught them off guard, which has propelled them into emergency mode. No other reason why they constantly have been after Trump and overlooking the real corruption of the Biden’s, Clinton’s and other Democrats. They have also crippled the integrity of our election system so what Trump started won’t progress.

As a conservative I have never been in full agreement with Democrats, but I previously respected the fact that they cared about our country. They just had different views of how the country should be led. Today there is no meeting ground whatsoever and they will resort to all extremes, legal or not, to come out on top. If they can’t be stopped, they will achieve a one-party system and freedom will be gone for good.

I believe many Democrat Politicians don’t see where this is headed and are under a lot of pressure to play ball with the team. I see a small number of voters and politicians that don’t believe in this country and want to see something different. They know where we are headed. However, I believe most voters and politicians value this country and if accurately informed and with election integrity are going to vote to preserve the values of this great country we have been so privileged to live in.

Going forward we must pray, follow honest news, and support election integrity efforts, which are underway in all 50 states.

Respectfully,

Bruce Beckert

South New Berlin, N.Y.