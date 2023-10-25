Who Do You Think You Are; Put the Being before the Doing

We are not human doings; we are human beings. Doing means remaining physically occupied, ticking off items from our tasks list, and working on things expected of us. The ego spurs us on by thinking, “Once everything falls into place, I’ll find peace, even happiness!”

To fill that internal vacuum we seek some external refreshment: peace from vacations, happiness from things, and love from people. Doing does not make us happy or successful; too much doing makes us tired and grumpy!

In all this doing, we need to see how the being (our state of mind) feels. How we feel determines how much and how well we do.

The soul thinks, “First find your inner peace and happiness; then everything will fall into place.”

By first paying attention to “I the soul,” the being who thinks and feels, and then coming into action (the doing), we receive love, peace, and inner power.

When you walk into a room full of people it is “Who You Think You Are” that walks into the room, and “Who You Think You Are” who speaks and acts. But who do you think you are?

“Who you think you are” is a being of imperishable spiritual light, a peaceful soul, a number one child of God the Father. You are originally and eternally a beautiful, happy and peaceful soul, and not the ‘house’, the body, you are currently occupying. No other is like you and no one else can play your part.

For example, I had identified myself with the role of becoming a manager. But is a manager who I really am? We play many roles in our life; child, student, parent, teacher, etc. When we consider ourselves as the body instead of the soul we identify ourselves with our roles, achievements and possessions, but these are temporary. Considering ourselves to be a soul we understand this role is permanent and eternal.

Spend some time each day in some form of contemplative process – call it meditation, reflection, or just listening to the self. Meditation is a process of thought training – just like a cricketer will practice very carefully how he will play each ball he faces to achieve the desired result of runs scored. In the same way, throughout the day, practice in meditation remembering who you truly are. This is our training to remain calm, to create positive thoughts, to achieve good results when faced with challenging situations, and to be happy and healthy.

(Yvonne Risely, of Owego, can be reached via email to bkchirya@gmail.com or chirya.risely@peacevillageretreat.org. Sister Chirya is a student and teacher with the Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University for over 40 years, and is published worldwide.)