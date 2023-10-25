Gail’s Tails

Yes, another tuxedo kitten. I came from a large colony on Glenmary Drive. I look a lot like two of my cousins I know. I can assure you I am the cutest of the bunch.

I am about six months old. I am a female, and I was caught just in time before I could have any babies.

I had all my shots in September and tested negative for all diseases. I am kind of shy right now. It’s hard getting used to a new place and being away from my “family” of outside cats.

The white stuff is coming soon and my pack told me it is very cold and wet, and to be glad Gail has me inside where it is warm and dry. I have a cozy bed and lots of food. I beg for it at mealtime.

I play with the kitten next to me, so I’m sure I will like other cats. If you want to give me a try and a home for the holidays, ask for Jolly when you call Gail at (607) 689-3033.

Donations can be made directly to Gail Ghinger for the care of all these cats. Donations can also be made at Up the Creek Consignment or dropped off at the Redemption Center in Owego.