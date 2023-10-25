Candor Historical Society to host a talk with Phil Jordan on October 25

The Candor Historical Society will be hosting Phil Jordan on Wednesday, Oct. 25, at 7 p.m. at the Candor Fire Department. Phil will be surprising guests with his choice of topics; and as always, will prove to be interesting.

The public is invited to attend, admission is free, and the entertainment is a plus.

For more information about this event or the Candor Historical Society, visit their www.candorhistoricalsociety.weebly.com or contact President Nancy Riggs by calling (607) 759-4001.