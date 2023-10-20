Owego EMS awards two local youth at banquet

The Owego Emergency Squad held their annual banquet on Oct. 7 at the Owego Elks.

Members of the squad thanked the Candor Emergency Squad for covering calls while they attended the banquet, and also thanked their families for their undeviating support. Squad members are on-call 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including weekends and holidays. Frequently, their family lives are interrupted when emergency calls.

Often referred to as simply “The Squad”, the group is comprised of many skilled and compassionate individuals. A volunteer organization since its beginnings, two full-time medics are on staff for day hours during the week, while evenings and weekends are staffed entirely by volunteers.

The squad covered 1,623 calls from Oct. 1, 2022 through Oct. 1, 2023, a number shared at the banquet.

“Neighbors helping neighbors” is a shared group vision that lends to their purpose for providing rescue and EMS ambulance service to the public.

And, it was that “neighbors helping neighbors” mentality that came through in a situation that occurred in November of 2022.

A 911 call was received, alerting the emergency crew and both the squad and fire department that a 73-year-old woman, Leonore Gill, had collapsed and passed out on the floor of an apparent cardiac arrest. With her at the time were her two granddaughters, Carsten and Geneva Crawford.

Carsten, age 15 and a tenth grade student at OFA, had been home in post-op recovery and Geneva, age 12, and a seventh grade OAMS student, was home dealing with a double ear infection. Their beloved grandmother, Leonore, affectionately called Oma, was helping care for both of them.

The caretaker role was quickly reversed, though, when Oma suddenly collapsed. Carsten promptly called 911, and simultaneously, Geneva called her mother, Emily, a sixth grade OAMS teacher.

Mike Hopkins, an Owego squad paramedic, noted, “They began CPR immediately (a dispatcher assisted with over-the-phone-coaching),” adding, “They stepped up and performed exactly what we teach in every CPR course we hold. Both girls did a great job in a difficult situation.”

In a special presentation at the banquet, Carsten and Geneva received awards for their efforts.

The awards read, “Community CPR: The Officers and Members of the Owego Emergency Squad Recognize (Carsten and Geneva) for actions and quick thinking using community outreach training in a crisis situation.”

The Crawford family, Emily and husband, John, and Carsten and Geneva, were joined by Emily’s father and the girls’ grandfather, Gene Gill, at the event.

It was with mixed emotions when the sisters received their awards. Sadly, Leonore Gill passed away ten days after the 911 call, and the one-year anniversary of her death is soon approaching.

Emily shared, “Not only am I proud of my daughters for what they did to give us ten extra days with my mother, but I feel like she had the best option for everyone who showed up that day.”

Emily explained that countless people showed up that November day after hearing the familiar name and address, and said, “And that’s what being in a small town is all about. They all helped reassure us in a bad situation, and because of their quick work and service we got to have ten extra days, and our family got to say their goodbyes.”

Leonore Gill passed away on Nov. 30, 2022 at Robert Packer Hospital. A Tioga Elementary School teacher for 34 years, she was an avid quilter and owner and operator of the Church Dash fabric shop. She had been married to her husband, Gene, for 54 years. A sister, brother, and extended family members survive.

Carsten hopes by sharing their story it will help spread awareness in the community. She noted that it’s important for the public to step up to be trained in CPR for emergency situations. The entire family recognizes and thanks the squad for their selfless dedication.

To learn more about the Owego Emergency Squad, visit owegoems.org.