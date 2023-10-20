Sayre-Athens Lioness Lions Club to host annual Chance Auction

Members of the Sayre-Athens Lioness Lions Club are busy preparing for its largest fundraiser, a Chance Auction set for Saturday, Oct. 21, at the VFW on West Lockhart Street in Sayre. Doors open at 1 p.m. with the drawing of numbers beginning at 2 p.m.

The community has come out to support this auction since it began in 1999. A $5 donation includes ten tickets for bidding, door prize ticket, dessert, and a beverage. There will be a 50/50 drawing. In addition, water and barbecue sandwiches will be available for purchase.

Monies raised at the auction benefit community service projects. Because of the support of the community, the club can give awards to the graduating seniors of local high schools, assist individuals in need, and support Lions Sight Projects. Annually the club provides Thanksgiving Dinners to families and cookie boxes to Meals on Wheels at Christmas. It donates to Kids at Risk and Christmas is for Kids, and monthly donations are made to the Valley Food Pantry.

The Lioness Lions meet monthly on the third Monday of each month. New Members are always welcome. Stop in at the auction to learn more about the club activities and membership.