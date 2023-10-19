Riverow Bookshop to host Book Signing October 21

Riverow Bookshop will be hosting author Susannah Kennedy on Saturday, Oct. 21, at 2 p.m. to discuss and sign copies of her new book, Reading Jane: A Daughter’s Memoir, Surviving the Narcissistic Mother.

In it, Kennedy, an Oxford-trained social anthropologist, examines her fraught relationship with her mother Jane, who committed suicide at the age of 75. Diaries left by Jane assist Kennedy with her quest to understand her mother and herself; and to ultimately shake off the emotional constraints she acquired through her upbringing.

Kennedy, who has deep roots in the Binghamton, N.Y. and Montrose, Pa. areas, notes that research shows that nearly five percent of people in the U.S., approximately one in 200, may have Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD). It’s estimated that nearly 60 million people are damaged by NPD relational patterns; and children of such parents are vulnerable to poor self-esteem, lack of boundaries, and co-dependence.

Riverow Bookshop is located at 187 Front St. in Owego. For more information, you can find them on Facebook or call (607) 687-4094.