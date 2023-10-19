Kiwanis Club Ornament features Owego’s beloved Strawberry Festival this year!

The Kiwanis Club of Owego is proud to present their 12th ornament, featuring the Owego Strawberry Festival. It is available now and makes a great gift!

The ornament can be purchased through Van Horn Jewelers on Lake Street, or Community Bank (Owego Office). The cost is $20, which includes a display case. Van Horn Jewelers will include, at no charge, a name and date engraving.

Most of the previous ornaments are still available. Prior years include The Court House (#1), Fireman’s Statue (#2), SaSaNa Loft Monument (#3), Court Street Bridge (#4), Central Fire Station (#5), Owego Hiawatha Island (#6), Owego-Apalachin School Spirit (#7), Civil War Monument (#8), River Row (#9), Lake Street (#10), and the Coburn Free Library (#11).

All profits are returned to the community.