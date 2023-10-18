Readers’ Column for the week of October 15, 2023

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to ReadersOP@gmail.com (please note the new email address). We reserve the right to revise or reject any message.

We are looking for LOCALLY made butter and LOCALLY raised horseradish in the Newark Valley area, as well as meat and other raised hog meat. Any response would be greatly appreciated.

~

Please volunteer your time to the Northern Tioga Neighbors Network (NTNN). It provides transportation to the people who used to rely on Tioga Transport. This is a rewarding way to show patriotism for your country by extending a helping hand to your fellow man. Call (607) 657-2823 and leave a message if you wish to help. Thank you.

~

Could someone please tell me, with all the farmland that is being taken up for all the solar panels, exactly what they’re doing for us? Someone that knows exactly, not someone who thinks they know what they’re for. Thank you.

~

This is in response to the caller last week who said that solar panels are absorbing our sunlight and that’s why it’s darker out now. This is a huge indictment on our educational system. The angle of the Earth in relation to the sun is what determines how much sunlight the northern hemisphere receives and is in no way related to solar panels.

~

A part Siamese cat was found on Brook Street in Newark Valley. It is very sweet and friendly. If yours, please call (607) 642-8131.

~

Good job to all who put the Rolling Oaks Race together in Newark Valley. It was awesome! Thank you.

~

Okay folks, Town of Van Etten, here we go. I just went by a sign showing somebody running for town council. Take a look at it. If it’s a face that’s already in there, go vote him out. If it’s a new face, vote him in and keep cleaning the old faces out and putting fresh in. The only way to stop this is to keep voting them people out. Eventually they’re going to find out people have had it, clear out the code pushing and all their nonsense. They like to make rules. They’re going to see that people have had enough. So now is your time. It’s a new beginning. Get rid of these people, Spencer, Candor. Everybody has to get on board with this. Let’s clean them out!

~

I’m talking about being a responsible pet owner. I have no garden, but if I did I’d like to see a cat keep a porcupine, a beaver or a gray squirrel away, which are all classified as rodents. I do not love cats. If you do, that’s fine, but be a responsible owner and keep them in your own home so that they’re not doing damage to other people’s property. And if they have a purpose, keep them in your home and try to find out what that purpose is.

~

I could care less about Taylor Swift and the Chief’s football player boyfriend Kelce while this world is falling apart.

~

Something the voters of Spencer should know when they cast their vote. The candidates are all unopposed and incumbents. The Town of Spencer has a very good book of local laws that took a lot of work to produce. These candidates have not enforced any of the laws and regulations and do not intend to. Just think about what kind of government you are electing. Way to go VOTERS!

~

To the Tioga Highway Department, there is still a bump when going north on Pennsylvania Avenue, and when entering the repair site. The Southbound lane transition is very smooth. A lot of Blacktop was put down at the S Curve turn around and could have been used at the repair site. I sure would like to see the lane fixed so I don’t get bounced around every time I enter this repair site.

~

This weekend we watched the Florida State Seminoles football game on national television. Why is it that the college can keep their name and logo of an Indian on their helmets and Owego Indians had to change their name and get rid of any “evidence” that was related to that name. Oh, maybe because we live in New York State where the rules are different. Such a shame!

~

Public sector salary and pension information is available by looking at the website, SeeThroughNY.net.

~

I have another recommendation for a local Contractor: Dave the Handyman, hire a Veteran. He and Jose did a hard job that came out great. No job too small. Call (607) 953-8993.

~

Congratulations Candor Highway Department. You have neglected to pave Prospect Valley Road again. What is it? Over 10 years now? And when will the bridge be fixed? It was deemed unsafe and narrowed years ago. School buses travel that bridge. Time to fix it before something happens.

~

To the individual who was seeking information on the pictures of rail cars seen in last week’s Pennysaver, they were small rail cars often referred to as Speeders and were formerly used by track inspectors and work crews. Now they have become a popular hobby and Speeder clubs have formed around the country. The Speeders have small motors, and club members take their cars on rail excursions to different tracks and depots around the country. The speeders in The Owego Pennysaver photos were on their way to the Ray Shaver Lehigh Valley Depot in Newark Valley for lunch, hosted by the Newark Valley Historical Society.

~

I would like to say thanks to whoever bought the house on the corner of Whig Street and Franklin Street in the Village of Newark Valley. Very glad to see that eyesore torn down! You did the homeowners that live in the area a great service. Now all we need is the rest of the eyesores in the village to be dealt with in the same manner. Again, thanks for your efforts!

~

As regards the OACSD BOE contributing positively, it won’t happen until more of the old regime, four of the seven, BOE Members are gone. The majority-four carry the big chips on their shoulders. The new BOE members are given no benefit of corporate knowledge of the old regime. Other than stating “yea” on every BOE resolution, two of the old regime BOE members have not uttered a word for at least two years. They simply fill a seat. See BOE meeting minutes and disappeared meeting videos for verification. The old regime also doesn’t want you to know all the things they don’t do, but should have. OACSD is the only District in Broome-Tioga counties that defines the Superintendent’s appraisal as “Secret”, which is illegal, and thereby denies FOIA requests. Why is OACSD so unique?

~

If you are interested in researching the salary amounts of public employees anywhere in New York State, whether they are State, County, Town, Village or schools, check out the website seethroughny.net. It will take some effort to learn how to use the site, but all the information is there, broken down by year.

National Political Viewpoints

Well people, did you see what the democrats are trying to do now? They’re trying to pass that you don’t have to be a citizen and you don’t need any kind of identification to vote. Now what’s that tell you? That they don’t want to give up the power and will lie and cheat to do anything to keep in the seat. Now look, people, you have to wake up and smell the roses. Look what we’ve learned in the last three years. Just take a good look at New York. You thought Cuomo was bad. She doesn’t care about the people in the state. New York should do something about the taxes and that code enforcement. It’s against the Constitution. How can you tell someone what to do on their own property? Good God people, wake up, let’s save this country!

~

All these people enter the country illegally. They’re criminals. And now Joe Biden wants to give them more permits. Oh, that’s great. That’s just great. What’s next, letting them vote? Yeah, I think that’s the plan. You people are so ridiculous it isn’t even funny. Wake up America and get rid of these clowns before we are officially a Third World country, because we’re getting there real fast.

~

I just saw where Hillary said that all of us MAGA members should be deprogrammed. Gosh, I’m wondering if my insurance will cover it.

~

How can anybody say that walls don’t work? Granted, they’re not the cure all, but to say that a fence across the entire southern border where needed wouldn’t help in reducing the number of illegal aliens is ridiculous. Of course they work. Obama had a wall built around his house.

~

To all the fellow hunters and the lady hunters; the biggest army in the entire world is the hunters. So this is what we do. Come election time, everybody register. Every hunter, every woman, man and child, register to vote, and anybody that wants to take our ammo or that wants to mess with our guns and our right to own guns, everybody get out and vote in your state. You vote against them! Let them know we’re tired of this. We’ve had enough in New York State, Hochul! Everybody needs to vote against her. She is worse than Cuomo!

~

Just going to say how sad it is that so many are suffering, and our no good governor lives in the lap of luxury. I’m a senior citizen and Navy vet, but I got turned down for food stamps because I make too much money. But like many others, I had to go back to work. The population in New York has dropped every year for the last 10 years. Go figure. Time to leave New York.

~

Our biggest threat to our country is the way our president is reacting.

~

Biden gave a speech about the threats against democracy and that we are to put our country first. U.S. citizens are our country. He is the biggest threat. He’s allowing thousands of migrants to enter our country illegally, bringing illness, fentanyl, and other illegal drugs. Border agents are overwhelmed. For years, health for Americans, homeless soldiers and those in need have been ignored. Where are facilities being created for our own? It’s so clear the agenda of Biden and the Democratic Party is not humanitarian but to garner enough votes so they’ll always be in office.

~

Well, now there’s a war against Israel. Well Joe, that’s the second war on your watch. That’s what happens when you have a make-believe pushover for a president.

~

Our President has said that global warming is more of a threat to us than nuclear war. Seriously? And you people put him in office. Disgusting!

~

Another war in the Middle East. Can it get any worse? It was so beautiful living peacefully under President Trump. Our country and the world cannot take another four years under President Biden and his clowns. Pray we can even get through another year and a half with Biden in office. Vote for Trump and pray for the people of Israel.

~

Another world crisis in Israel and it shows how inept and unqualified the Biden / Obama administration is. The people that he has hired are a bunch of buffoons that do not have a clue on what they’re doing. Again, this is what happens when you don’t hire qualified people, but only people to check boxes.

~

Biden has allowed millions of illegal aliens to invade our U.S. borders. Now that Hamas invaded Israel, I pray that similar terrorists were not among those that crossed our borders. In the days ahead we will see if Biden’s open border policy has led to an internal disaster.

~

Way to go “open borders Biden”! How many of those young, single, able-bodied men are not actually from Mexico and South America that are coming across the border? How many are actually Hamas and Palestinian? Now that WW3 has begun in Israel, how many of these men have orders to create terror in our country? All his supporters should be ashamed of themselves! Stand tall everyone, stay strong and on guard, because they are coming!

~

By the time Biden finishes his term in office the world will be at war. Parts of the world are already burning, and the rest is about to explode. Democrats installed a political joke and made the U.S. a laughingstock. If you voted for this embarrassing President, you should be ashamed!

~

Thoughts on Columbus Day. So Columbus is an evil person because he was sailing around and ran into North / South America? Located in half of the planet and kinda hard to miss; bound to be “discovered” at some point by someone, don’t you think? At the time he was looking for a new / faster sea route to India / Asia. No one at that time knew there were continents in the way, since there was no Google earth in 1492. India / Asia traded spices (necessary to preserve food – no giant talking refrigerators in 1492) for European goods those countries needed / desired. So he’s a bad guy, but it’s perfectly fine to allow thousands of unvaccinated (for a long list of serious / debilitating / fatal diseases) people to stream (and be distributed) throughout a country, some bringing drugs with fatal effects? The hypocrisy is truly astounding.

~

The country we love is not prepared for WWIII. We have a heavily obese population. We do not have enough oil reserves. We do not have enough production resources. We have a mentally ill population. We have sent ammo, missiles and other munitions of our already depleted military to Ukraine and Israel. We have a military now that has very low morale. You think everything is expensive now? Wait until the basement dummy makes the wrong move in the Middle East.

~

I am watching the news coverage of the attack on Israel, which is very bad. I just wish the TV Networks would spend one-half of that coverage to report the attack on the Good Old U.S.A., the Southern Border.

~

So the New York State governor claims there are 18,000 jobs for our (hundreds of thousands) migrants. Don’t we already have folks collecting from “the system”, and unemployment that should be filling those openings? Well, she got her name in the news, which seems to be her ultimate goal, no matter how nonsensical the deed.

~

A recent Gallup Poll showed 67% of respondents want a third party candidate to run for President, which is great news except the only current options are in the line of Fruitcakes, including JFK Jr.

~

I am neither Democrat nor Republican; however I do try to be open-minded. I can’t believe the folks who continue to turn a blind eye to the mounting harm the Democrats are doing to this country and the world. We are at odds with Russia; we now have war escalating in the Middle East with Israel under attack. The democrats have boldly announced they are pulling elite U.S. military forces so they can funnel those funds to ramp up for a fight with China! Wow! And yet you have someone call in saying, “Vote for sanity – vote Democrat and you’ll have a government working for the people.” Seriously? They are sure doing a swell job so far. The economy continues to be a mess for working folks, we’re being overrun with needy people who are a health hazard to themselves and the rest of us in multiple ways, we have record numbers of homeless and overdose deaths, and we are making countries with nuclear weapons ticked off. Please write in with exactly how the Dems are “working for the people”.

~

Hamas is the terrorist arm of the Iranian Government. Biden secured the release of six American hostages from Iran in trade for $6 billion. Unfortunately, these six should never have gone to Iran. Now at least 700 Israelis and some Americans have been murdered. More, including Americans, have been taken hostage. Hamas is using the weapons Biden left in Afghanistan. Where is the Democrat outrage? History taught us the appeasement of murderers only results in more evil.