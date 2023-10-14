TCAA honors the Class of ‘73

The Tioga Central Alumni Association recently honored their 50th year Class of 1973 during their annual meeting and banquet at the Tioga Central High School cafeteria, and with over 100 in attendance.

The guest speaker was George Woodruff, Class of 1961, who spoke about growing up in Smithboro. Woodruff presented pictures of those years, noting that Smith’s General Store was their first Wal-Mart. He also presented “The 7 Leadership Principles from Eagles”, and told of his journey from Smithboro to a multi-million-dollar company, Raider Outboards in Titusville, Fla.

Everyone had a great time reconnecting for the event.