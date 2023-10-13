Calling All Road Trippers: Celebrate the 120th Anniversary of the Great American Road Trip on the Tour Tioga Run

On Oct. 14, road trip lovers and vintage car enthusiasts are invited to celebrate the 120th Anniversary of one of the first organized automobile runs in the United States, the 1903 Automobile Endurance Run. The commemorative event is the Tour Tioga Run, an approximately 50-mile route through the southern part of Tioga County, N.Y. All road-worthy vehicles are welcome to join whether modern, old, antique, classic, EV, or motorcycles!

In October of 1903, a group of 34 vehicles set out from Weehawken, N.J. on Oct. 7 with the goal of traversing 850 miles to Pittsburgh, Pa. for the 1903 Automobile Endurance Run. The route included a section through what is now the Southern Tier, and included Tioga County, N.Y.

In the late 1800’s and early 1900’s, automobiles were not a household item. The National Association of Automobile Manufacturers organized demonstration races and tours around the country in an effort to promote cars to the middle class.

The 1903 Automobile Endurance Run was one of the first, well before well-known runs such as the 1908 New York to Paris Automobile Race. Motorists traversed dirt roads, met up at different locations, and encountered rain and flooding along the way. In the end, 25 cars made it to the finish line, which was quite a feat for the era. Many other runs would follow, and the auto industry would make its way to Tioga County in the form of events, manufacturing, and sales.

The Tour Tioga Run route is approximately 50 miles of scenic country roads and historic downtowns, passing by parks and plenty of places to stop, eat, and shop. It includes the original route of the 1903 Automobile Endurance Run through Campville, Hiawatha, Owego, Lounsberry, Nichols, Barton, Ellistown, East Waverly, and Waverly.

The suggested route is set up as a loop, but participants can choose to do a portion and can also run in either direction. In addition to printed and digital maps, signs will be placed along the route.

Tioga County resident Jeff Barber, owner of State Line Auto Auction in Waverly, N.Y., had the idea to create an auto run that can be enjoyed by other classic car lovers and the general public alike to commemorate the historic 1903 Automobile Endurance Run.

“This was an event that made history and helped set off driving as a recreational activity, which still exists today,” said Barber, adding, “We hope people will enjoy this opportunity to celebrate the history of automobiles and their place in local history.”

Barber’s idea was inspired by an event he attended commemorating the 1903 Automobile Endurance Run in the Catskills that is a series of auto rallies.

“A couple years ago my wife and I and some other friends participated in a wonderful event in the Catskills, which was organized by Robert Selkowitz,” said Barber, adding, “Robert has done an amazing job of researching and commemorating the original 1903 Endurance Run.”

You can learn more about the history of the original run and the Catskills events at www.1903autorun.com.

For more information, maps and to register, visit www.experiencetioga.com or call the Experience Tioga Visitor Center at (607) 687-7440. Registration is free and includes a dash plaque. Registrants can pick up their dash plaques between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. at one of three locations: State Line Auto Auction, located at the intersection of Talmadge Hill Road and NY State Route 17-C in Waverly, N.Y.; The Experience Tioga Visitor Center, 200 Front St., Owego, N.Y.; and the Waverly Historical Society Museum, 435 Chemung St., Waverly, N.Y.