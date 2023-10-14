Helping Hands Food Pantry accepting requests for holiday food boxes

The Helping Hands Food Pantry, serving the residents of Berkshire, Richford, and Speedsville, and with zip codes of 13736 and 13835, is now accepting requests for holiday food boxes including Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Thanksgiving food boxes will be distributed on Thursday, Nov. 16, one week before Thanksgiving. Christmas food boxes will be distributed on Saturday, Dec. 16, at the food pantry, located in the Berkshire Community Hall.

Residents need to sign up by calling Joan at (607) 657-2501 or Emily at (607) 657-8158 by Friday, Nov. 3. Pick up times will be assigned when signing up.

Anyone interested in volunteering or donating can call the numbers above.