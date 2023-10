National Life Chain, a peaceful, prayerful, pro-life, public witness for the unborn, was participated in at 1,500 locations across North America, to include Owego, N.Y.

Commencing at 2 p.m. on Oct. 2, pro-life participants were provided National Life Chain approved signs to display to traffic a life affirming message, while standing or sitting in prayer for 60 or 90 minutes.