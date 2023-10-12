Weitsman Collection Stoneware featured at Mead & Sons 1st annual autumn spectacular

Since February of this year, Mead & Sons Auctioneers, of Owego, N.Y., has served over 70 consignors.

“Each of these consignments contained some especially wonderful items,” said Jim Mead, owner and principal auctioneer.

They have assembled over 150 lots, perhaps with some additions to be offered, in cataloged number order for Oct. 19, 2023.

“We are especially proud to have been contacted by our good friend and neighbor Adam Weitsman, who offered five pieces of stoneware from this well-known collection,” Mead added.

All proceeds from the stoneware will benefit the Tioga County Boys and Girls Club. Mead & Sons is also donating their services for this worthy cause, a cause that the Weitsman family has supported for decades.

Beyond that they have assembled a remarkable collection of authentic military, general store, toys and pedal vehicles; a 10-inch brass Chelsea ships bell clock; and much more.

This special Autumn auction of 150-plus handpicked, high quality antiques will be held on Thursday evening, Oct. 19, at 5 p.m. in the auction gallery in the lower level of the Early Owego Antique Center, located at 43-45 Lake St. in Owego.

Visit www.earlyowego.com/ to learn more.