Sip & Paint in the Mansion on October 18

October is the time for tricks, treats, the whimsical, and imagination. With that in mind, local artist Anita Martin created a cute gnome design featuring “candy corn and a haystack”. Join her for this class, set for Wednesday, Oct. 18, from 6-8:30 p.m. in the Owego Elks Lodge, located at 223 Front St. in Owego.

Guests will learn to paint these cute imaginative creatures on glassware. Glassware choices for this class are stemless wine, red or white wine stemware, or a 10-inch covered canister.

The cost for the class is $35 per person. Anita Martin takes you through all the steps to paint your glassware. All instructions and supplies for one person to paint are included in your fee.

You can reserve your seat by purchasing a ticket at classyglassbyanita.com, or by contacting Anita Martin at classyglassbyanita@gmail.com. A portion of the proceeds from this class will benefit the Owego Elks 1039 Building Fund.

For more information about Classy Glass by Anita, visit www.facebook.com/classyglassbyanita.