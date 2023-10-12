Family Fun Day at Stray Haven

Stray Haven, located at 194 Shepard Rd. in Waverly, will be hosting a day for families on Sunday, Oct. 15, from noon to 3 p.m. There will be lots of things going on for all ages to enjoy.

Throughout the day there will be carnival games with prizes, a bake sale, raffle baskets, an adoption event, and an open house.

From 12:30-1:30 p.m. they will have candy bar bingo. There will be nine regular rounds of candy bingo with prizes for each, and they will finish with a grand finale round, and with a large candy basket as the prize.

There will be a trunk or treat from 2-3 p.m. They will be holding a trunk-decorating contest with prizes for the top 3. Winners will be announced at 2:45 p.m.

If you would like to register a car for the trunk or treat contest, or donate to the bake sale or donate a raffle basket, email to sarah@strayhavenspca.org.