Replace Busy with Easy; I have an easy nature and have time for everything

Today the energy of being busy is in the air. Busy radiates a message of “I am not available for others nor able to enjoy life’s moments as I have too much to manage.” Busyness makes us stressed about the need to save time and not to waste it, and of constantly being in action. Our ego falsely whispers to us, “To be busy is to be important.”

Fly free from the cage of ‘busy’.

Replace busy with easy and see the difference it makes to your emotional health. You will no longer rush or hurry other people and create tension. We are taught speed is important in order to accomplish more in less time, so we do not let life move at the pace it should.

Take a moment to teach your mind to go with the flow today instead of resisting or getting stressed about things that it cannot control.

Even if traffic on the road takes time to clear, the traffic of thoughts in your mind

should not pile up.

Being Easy or Busy indicate opposite states of your mind, and have nothing to do with the amount of work we do. More pressures and responsibilities need not mean Busy. A great deal of difference is seen between the face of a person who comes into tension, busy, and a person who pays attention, easy.

We can work 16 hours a day and still remain calm and happy, especially when we are soul conscious!

“I, the soul, am fine, but my body, the human part, is a bit tired.”

It all depends how we think and respond. Let your mind be filled with the most elevated thoughts and remembrance of the One, God is always there to show the way, and your smiling face will do service.

“No matter what today brings, I will think correctly and create positive thoughts of calmness.”

Radiate these thoughts and vibrations of peace to your mind, and learn the art of remaining calm even in chaos. Start by saying, “I have an easy nature, I have time for everything.”

The relaxed energy of the word “easy” keeps us calm, steady, and focused. We won’t be asking for time. Automatically, we will have more time.

(Yvonne Risely can be reached at bkchirya@gmail.com or chirya.risely@peacevillageretreat.org. Sister Chirya is a student and teacher with the Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University for over 40 years and is published worldwide.)