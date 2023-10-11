Tioga County Property Transactions

On Sept. 28, 2023, property located at Waits Road, Town of Owego, from MKM Farms LLC to Brian and Angela Richardson for $30,000.

On Sept. 28, 2023, property located at 24 Clinton St., Village of Newark Valley, from Richard Jr. and Becky Bennett to Barbara Coyne for $174,900.

On Sept. 28, 2023, property located at 17 Whig St., Village of Newark Valley, from Mark and Sandra Ruscak to Barrett and Billie Vaughn for $38,000.

On Sept. 29, 2023, property located at 767 Anderson Hill Rd., Town of Candor, from Richard Watson to Heidi Bauer for $185,000.

On Sept. 29, 2023, property located at 20 New St., Town of Owego, from Scott Mansfield to James Hogancamp for $10,000.

On Oct. 2, 2023, property located at 12529 St. Rt. 38, Town of Berkshire, from Edward and Kathy Goodrich to Samantha Thompson for $12,000.

On Oct. 2, 2023, property located at 1968 Rt. 79, Town of Richford, from Floyd and Lisa Drake to Robert Johnson III for $27,000.

On Oct. 2, 2023, property located at 438 Park Ave., Village of Waverly, from Eisha Conrad to Jessica and Scotty Morley Jr. for $139,000.

On Oct. 2, 2023, property located at 5293 Day Hollow Rd., Town of Owego, from Craig Rose to Nicholas Mihok and Ashley Fouquet for $20,000.

On Oct. 3, 2023, property located at 2219 Montrose Turnpike, Town of Owego, from Jeffrey Hambalek to Jeffrey Barnes, Robert Rieg, and John Schumacher for $12,034.

On Oct. 3, 2023, property located at 6185 St. Rt. 17C, Town of Owego, from Jacob and Danielle Reeves to Brandon and Katie Ingraham for $160,000.

On Oct. 3, 2023, property located at 762 Ross Hill Rd., Tioga, from Maria Brautigam, Katharina Cattell, Franziska Tamas, Gabrielle Fiorey, and Erika Walsh to Ronald Brosius and Christina Encina for $499,999.

On Oct. 3, 2023, property located at 193 Pennsylvania Ave., Town of Owego, from Susan York to Vanessa McGinnis and Joshua Boyd for $140,000.

On Oct. 3, 2023, property located at 4320 St. Rt. 38, Town of Owego, from Charles Young Jr. and Judy Scott to Charles Young Jr. for $45,000.

On Oct. 4, 2023, property located at 2735 Ketchumville Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Kevin Duchemin and Gabrielle Romanelli to Charles McCormick Jr. and Marcia Turner for $255,000.

On Oct. 5, 2023, property located at 7060 St. Rt. 17C, Town of Barton, from Michael and Heather Albrecht to Juan Torres for $135,000.