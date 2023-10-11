Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Sept. 25, 2023 through Oct. 1, 2023 there were 140 calls for service, nine traffic tickets were issued, there was one Mental Health Hold reported, and the department responded to six motor vehicle accidents.

The department also reported the following arrests.

Billy J. Morrison, age 28 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Assault in the Second Degree (D – Felony), and Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of a Disturbance on Green Street. Morrison was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

David E. Bensley, age 51 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of a Violation of a Order of Protection issued by Village of Owego Court. Bensley was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.