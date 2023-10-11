Gail’s Tails

Hi there! My name is Flip. I am a healthy female tuxedo kitten, born in April of this year outside in Candor. My siblings, Flop and Wolfie, got adopted already. I got adopted too, but the big dog in the house scared me and I hid a lot. I was afraid of him, even though he just wanted to play with me.

Gail thought it best for me to come back and hopefully get re-adopted to a home without big dogs. I love to play with other cats and maybe a small dog and children. I am a typical kitten with a lot of energy, but I also take a lot of naps.

I went to a vet and got my shots, was de-wormed, and got flea stuff put on me. My brother Flop got tested for diseases and was negative, so I think I’m safe as well.

I have lots of pictures of me playing; if you want to see them, ask Gail. If you want to adopt me, call Gail at (607) 689-3033. You can donate for our vet bills and food by calling her.

There are also raffles to help us at Up the Creek Consignment during October, or go to the Redemption Center with bottles and cans and say it is for Gail’s cats.