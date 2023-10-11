Bringing it Home; Owego’s Homecoming and Parade set for October 14

Get ready for some action on Oct. 14 as Owego’s Homecoming fills the air with the sounds of sirens, leading the homecoming parade to Owego Free Academy for a day filled with spirit.

This year’s parade lines up from 10:15-10:30 a.m. at the Owego Police Station on Temple Street, and then departs at 11 a.m. and proceeds to the front of Owego Free Academy where Making The Band will be performing, and the Booster Club will have raffle baskets to help raise funds.

OACSD fall sports teams, the homecoming court, the Owego Free Academy (OFA) Pep Band, area youth sports teams, and students with floats from Owego Elementary School, Apalachin Elementary School, and Owego Middle School along with area fire, police, and EMS are expected to participate.

The route will begin at the Village of Owego Police Department on Temple Street and proceed along North Avenue before turning onto George Street and then arriving at Sheldon Guile Boulevard, and the Christy J. Valvo Stadium for the 2:00 p.m. Owego Varsity football game against Windsor.

Later in the day, on Oct. 14, OFA will host the Homecoming Dance from 8-10 p.m. for 9-12 grade students only.

To learn more, visit www.oacsd.org/ or Follow OFA Football on Facebook. And be sure to check out the complete Football Schedule below!