State of Emergency Extended in Tioga County until November 7

A State of Emergency was declared in Tioga County, N.Y. on May 11, 2023, and it has been deemed necessary to extend the State of Emergency another 30 days, due to the conditions listed below. The current Declaration is now in effect from Oct. 8, 2023 – Nov. 7, 2023.

This State of Emergency has been declared due to the County of Tioga experiencing a housing crisis due to the limited number of temporary and permanent housing. According to Tioga County’s Legislative Chair, Martha Sauerbrey, Tioga County is not capable of receiving or sustaining any number of migrants and / or asylum seekers.

“This situation threatens the public’s safety,” Sauerbrey wrote in the Declaration.

The current State of Emergency will remain in effect for 30 days, or until rescinded by a subsequent order.

Chair Sauerbrey continued, in the Declaration, “As the Chief Executive of Tioga County, New York, I, Martha Sauerbrey, exercise the authority given me under Section 24 of the New York State Executive Law, to preserve the public safety and hereby render all required and available assistance vital to the security, well being, and health of the citizens of this Municipality.”

The Declaration concluded, “I hereby direct all departments and agencies of Tioga County, New York to take whatever steps necessary to protect life and property, public infrastructure, and provide such emergency assistance deemed necessary.”

You can view the order below.